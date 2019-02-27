Charly Boy thinks President Buhari's second term victory will be welcoming Nigerians to a whole new phase of slavery.

The self-acclaimed activist and music veteran made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Ina long post on his page, Charly Boy wrote about Buhari and his cabal's smartness which gave them the victory at the end of the day.

"Oga Presido, Like King Saul was to the Israelites, so you are to Nigeria. I dey take style hail you, kai!!! Congratulations. I am not a fan but I dey give you accolades because you and your cabal brothers understand the Jungle politics of Nigeria. Over shap worry una because una know tey tey sey the people who cast the votes decides nothing but the people who count the votes decides everything. Una Well done.

"Over to us Mumu Naija’s. I know it’s beginning to dawn on fellow frustrated Nigerians that we are about to port to the “Next Level” of original suffer head. It was obvious to me since you clinched this power in 2015 there was going to be, no looking back, after all, see how many times you tried.

"People shouting all over the place sey you rigg election, hummmm, can you imagine? Na today politrickcians begin rig? If PDP and APC Na d same of the same why didn’t dey outrig you. Na today wey free and fair elections die for dis country? Abegi make we hear word. Mumu people, no be una been dey shout lesser evil, lesser evil. How can lesser defeat Bigger. Sai Baba, chop knuckles 👊🏼mumu Nigerians never know how far. Na now we go take suffer sow uniform. Welcome to second slavery. Nonsense!!!!" he wrote.

Charly Boy joins the likes of Daniella Okeke and Ruggedman who have expressed their disappointments since the results of the general elections were released.

Daniella Okeke wants out, says she's done with Nigeria

Apparently, some people aren't impressed with some of the election results released so far in the general elections, and Daniella Okeke is one of them who also feels so, making her desire to leave the country. This might sound hilarious to some people while others might also take it seriously but the voluptuous actress made her frustrations and desires known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 25, 2019.

In her posts, she said she was fed up with the country and was ready to relocate to another nation. She even went on to openly appeal to any man with a foreign passport to come and marry her.

"I NEED A NEW CITIZENSHIP AM REALLY TIRED OF NIGERIA 💛💚 PLS WHO WILL MARRY ME? RED OR BLUE PASSPORT OR ANY OTHER COLOR BUT DEFINITELY NOT GREEN... 😡😡 AM UPSET.. #DANIELLAOKEKE," she captioned one of the photos.

Well, if you think you find Daniella Okeke attractive and most importantly reside outside the country, this would be the best time to slide into her DM and make your intentions known.