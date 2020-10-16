American rapper Cardi B has been explaining reasons why she decided to go back to her husband, Offset.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in September.

The rapper took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, October 15, 2020, where she talked about the reconciliation moves between Offset and herself.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in September.. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

"Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bitch. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s–t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bitch," she said.

"One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n**ga up. I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d–k.”

There have been speculations that the 27-year-old rapper's decision to reconcile with her husband was because of the gifts, especially the Rolls Royce birthday gift she got from Offset on her last birthday.

"People been saying that I took him back like I’m materialistic. I do like material things, I like material things and everything, but I just didn’t … What do you want me to do? The n—a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him?," she said.

"And I really wanted some d–k for my birthday,” she added. “We’re just really typical, two young motherf—as who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f—in’ dysfunctional-a– relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public,” she concluded.

Offset and Cardi B despite pending divorce

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in September following his alleged serial infidelity.

According to documents obtained by PageSix, the hearing for their divorce, which is contested, is set for November 4, 2020.

It is not clear of the court hearing will still hold.