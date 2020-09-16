There are reports that American rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from husband and rapper, Offset.

According to documents obtained by PageSix, the hearing for their divorce, which is contested, is set for November 4, 2020.

Cardi B ad her husband, Offset have had a shaky relationship from the get-go.

Recall in 2019, in a now-famous video, the rapper announced that she had ended her marriage to Offset.

According to her, they had fallen out of love, hence the decision to call it quits.

'I have been trying to work things out with my baby father and we are really good friends and business partners and we've got a lot of love for each other...things haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault," she said.

"I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I am always going to love him forever because he is my daughter's father."

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter

However, a few months later, they reconciled their differences which came with some new rules.

For example, Offset had to change his phone number which was going to strictly for business purposes and family.

Another new rule was that Offset had to stay away from his 'groupies' and stay faithful to his wife.

The couple got married in a secret wedding back in 2017 and welcomed their daughter the following year.