Cardi B turned 28 on Sunday, October 11, 2020, and to mark the special day, she had a wild time with friends and estranged husband, Offset.

The rapper took to her Instagram stories on Sunday afternoon where she shared videos of herself and friends wilding out at a private property.

Her estranged husband, Offset spent the better part of the party recording as the mother of his daughter danced with her friends.

At some point in the party, Cardi B gave Offset a lap dance and twerked for him.

A main highlight of the evening was the pretty amazing gift Cardi B got from Offset.

The Migos rapper presented a Rolls Royce to Cardi B as a gift for her birthday.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in September.

According to documents obtained by PageSix, the hearing for their divorce, which is contested, is set for November 4, 2020.