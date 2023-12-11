Cardi B confirms split from husband Offset after 6 years of marriage

In an Instagram Live session, the Bodak Yellow rapper said that she had been "single for a minute now."

"I've been single for a minute now. But I've been afraid...not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world," she said. "The last time I went on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now," she added.

She also said that she is excited about the new year and will stay curious in 2024. "I want to start 2024 fresh...open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning," she said.

This confirmation comes only days after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Last week, Cardi B posted cryptic messages on her Instagram stories emphasising self-love, focusing on herself, and shedding dead weight.

"Career-wise and financially and personal life, I know where I wanna be at next year. You know what I'm saying? You gotta rid of dead weight," she said.

"...and when it comes to dead weight ... I'll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people. A lot of people are dead weight, too," she said, adding: "Next year is gonna be all about me."

Cardi B's cryptic post Pulse Ghana

She also implied last week that she had outgrown the relationship and was tired of protecting people's feelings.