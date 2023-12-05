ADVERTISEMENT
Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Cardi B is putting herself first.

Cardi B shared some cryptic posts that had people wondering, 'what is happening?'
Cardi B shared some cryptic posts that had people wondering, 'what is happening?'

This comes after Cardi B posted two cryptic messages on her Instagram story, discussing the importance of self-focus and outgrowing relationships. The posts immediately got fans worried about the state of her six-year-long marriage to the former Migos rapper.

“You know when you just outgrow relationships,” she wrote on one slide, which was followed by, “I’m tired of protecting people's feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Cardi B's story post that people think might be directed at Offset [Instagram/iamcardiB]
Cardi B's story post that people think might be directed at Offset [Instagram/iamcardiB] Pulse Nigeria
Offset, on the other hand, also posted his own cryptic message on his Instagram story—a clip from the movie Scarface where Al Pacino's character said, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

Cardi B's second story post [Instagram/iamcardiB]
Cardi B's second story post [Instagram/iamcardiB] Pulse Nigeria

This development comes merely two months after Offset surprised Cardi with an extravagant flower arrangement in their house, for her birthday on October 12, 2023. On that day, she expressed her gratitude by fawning over him and penning a heartwarming note on Instagram.

"Thank you soo much babe. You always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo," her post read.

The couple has admittedly had a rocky marriage over the years, but have managed to pull through each issue. Back in 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce on the grounds of repeated infidelity on Offset's part, but that was shoved to the side after they settled their differences. Since then, they've had rough patches on and off, with the most recent being in June 2023, when Offset publicly accused her of cheating on him—an accusation she blatantly denied on Twitter, reminding him not to "accuse her of things he knows that he is guilty of."

Cardi B and Offset have two kids, a girl named Kulture and their baby boy Wave [Pagesix]
Cardi B and Offset have two kids, a girl named Kulture and their baby boy Wave [Pagesix] Pulse Nigeria

Now, this past weekend, speculation that the marriage was unsettled began after Cardi attended the Balenciaga Fall 2024 Show in Los Angeles alone, an event in which she walked the runway. The move sharply broke away from the pattern of attending events together that the couple has become known for.

Cardi B walking the Balenciaga's fall 2024 show runway in Los Angeles [Pagesix]
Cardi B walking the Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show runway in Los Angeles [Pagesix] Pulse Nigeria

Now that rumours are flying, fans can only hope that the speculations are simply untrue.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

