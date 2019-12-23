Christmas came early for Cardi B's younger sister, Hennessy as she got her a G Wagon which cost N54M on her birthday.

In a video that has since gone viral, Cardi B is seen surprising her younger sister with the expensive SUV on her twenty-fourth birthday. Hennessy took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift.

"OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!! BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!!!!!❤️❤️🎁" she captioned one of the videos.

Cardi B appears to be in a gifting mood as she only recently spoiled her husband, Offset with a N180m cash gift!

Yes, guys, she went all out to pamper him with cash gift for just being an amazing husband.

The cash gift...

Saturday, December 14, 2019, was Offset’s 28th birthday, and Cardi B expressed her love for him in a very special way. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

In a two minutes video shared with her almost 56 million followers on Instagram, the rapper on Saturday presented a gift of $500,000 kept in a fridge to her spouse.

Before opening the fridge to reveal the gift, the rapper said, “You got every car. You got every jewelry. You got everything. You got every shoe. You know what I’m saying. What else can I give somebody that got everything? The fridge!”

Short of words at first, Offset was shocked to see the bundle of cash, which Cardi B described as little something for the birthday boy in the fridge.

She said, ‘That’s $500,000, ‘I know I don’t have to give you this money, but I don’t know what to give you and I gotta give you something.’

“Happy birthday, and don’t expect no Christmas gift from me. Ain’t no Christmas gift. Only for the kids.”