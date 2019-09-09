Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola has demanded an apology letter from the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

In a suit filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co in Abuja, the photographer and mother of three said the resultant effect of the rape affected her marriage.

According to the suit filed by her lawyers, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her twice and threatened her life after that. it also states that after the rape incidents, she started loathing everything around her and withdrew to herself and away from all spiritual activities of the church.

According to the suit filed by her lawyers, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her twice and threatened her life after that.

“The claimant avers that the defendant in the process used his hand to cover her mouth, thereby muffling her screams. The claimant avers that the defendant made efforts to penetrate her vagina, whilst she struggled to fight him off; however, the defendant overpowered her and penetrated her vagina and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The claimant avers that while she was in shock of the incident which had rendered her befuddled and mortified, the defendant rushed out of the living room area of her family home and briefly returned with a bottle of soda (Krest) which he forced down her throat thereby making her breathing difficult.”

“The defendant further proceeded to threaten the claimant’s life by telling her he would greatly harm her if she ever revealed the incident to anyone. The claimant avers that following her second ordeal with the defendant, she became dejected, kept to herself and hated herself, developed utter loathing for everything around her and withdrew to herself and away from all spiritual activities of the church," it read.

Busola Dakolo also stated in the suit that the rape incident has caused her continuous emotional and psychological distress, which has not ceased.

“The claimant avers that despite getting married, she continues to live in constant fear, suffers several series of mood swings, emotional and psychological distress, and also worries about her safety. The claimant avers that her marital sex life has been affected negatively as a result of her terrible experience with the defendant, thereby resulting in her continuous emotional and psychological distress, which has not ceased," it read.

It would be recalled that earlier in June 2019, Busola Dakolo dropped a bombshell after granting an exclusive interview to YNaija. She revealed during that interview that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo twice when she was a teenager.

Fatoyinbo continued to target Busola in the intervening months, organizing prayer sessions and specialized deliverance sessions with guest pastors to help ‘repair’ her ‘bondage’ and suggesting to her that the violence he had meted towards her was a problem they both had in common and needed communal deliverance [Instagram/BusolaDakolo]

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshiping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Dakolo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo