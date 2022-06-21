'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

One fan asked about her divorce situation and she gave a surprising answer.

"When did you do your divorce? Because the last time we asked you said not yet done," the fan asked.

Esisi revealed that they were yet to officially end the marriage.

"Last I checked, I signed no divorce papers," she replied.

The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015.

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

In May and June 2022, Blossom tied the knot with his new wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

The wedding ceremony which was officiated by its senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome was attended by friends and family members of the couple.

The roll call of celebrities who turned up at the reception venue was quite impressive.

From Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic, Nollywood came out to party with the couple.

Other celebrities who turned up at the wedding reception include Zach Orji, Segun Arinze, Femi Branch, Kehinde Bankole, Eyinna Nwigwe, Deyemi Okanlawon and Freddie Leonard.