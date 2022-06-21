RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi [Instagram/Legit] [Instagram/RedVigor]
Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi [Instagram/Legit] [Instagram/RedVigor]

The businesswoman made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while answering questions from her fans.

Recommended articles

One fan asked about her divorce situation and she gave a surprising answer.

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi says they are not offciially divorced
Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi says they are not offciially divorced Pulse Nigeria

"When did you do your divorce? Because the last time we asked you said not yet done," the fan asked.

Esisi revealed that they were yet to officially end the marriage.

"Last I checked, I signed no divorce papers," she replied.

The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015.

Blossom Chukwujekwu's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi is speaking about the kind of love she desires and hopes for. [Instagram/RedVigor]
Blossom Chukwujekwu's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi is speaking about the kind of love she desires and hopes for. [Instagram/RedVigor] Pulse Nigeria

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

In May and June 2022, Blossom tied the knot with his new wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

The wedding ceremony which was officiated by its senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome was attended by friends and family members of the couple.

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujejwu and his wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan [Instagram/MercyObidiake]
Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujejwu and his wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan [Instagram/MercyObidiake] Pulse Nigeria

The roll call of celebrities who turned up at the reception venue was quite impressive.

From Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic, Nollywood came out to party with the couple.

Other celebrities who turned up at the wedding reception include Zach Orji, Segun Arinze, Femi Branch, Kehinde Bankole, Eyinna Nwigwe, Deyemi Okanlawon and Freddie Leonard.

Chukwujekwu had some of Nollywood's finest on his groomsmen list; Stan Nze, Femi Jacobs and Wole Ojo.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Nollywood actor Femi Branch, actress Adesua Etomi and her hubby Banky W [Instagram/FemiBranch]