Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

The wedding ceremony which was officiated by its senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome was attended by friends and family members of the couple.

The roll call of celebrities who turned up at the reception venue was quite impressive.

From Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic, Nollywood came out to party with the couple.

Other celebrities who turned up at the wedding reception include Zach Orji, Segun Arinze, Femi Branch, Kehinde Bankole, Eyinna Nwigwe, Deyemi Okanlawon and Freddie Leonard.

Chukwujekwu had some of Nollywood's finest on his groomsmen list; Stan Nze, Femi Jacobs and Wole Ojo.

It would be recalled that the actor and his bride had their traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City in May 2022.

According to several reports, Akhuemokhan is the niece of Oyakhilome.

Chukwujekwu was married to Maureen Esisi. The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015.

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.