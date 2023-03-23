BBTitans' Nana says she's straight, not bisexual
In the first week at Biggie's house, Nana told everyone about her sexuality and the things she had to do to make money.
Remember that Nana said she is bisexual and doesn't like sex?
In her words, "Because I want money, I've met a lot of men in different sizes. So even if you are what, I have met your size. Just do the whatever and stand up. I don't enjoy sex, I don't feel it. It got f*cked up when I had to start doing women. You Know when I said I'm bisexual?"
She was also seen sharing a kiss with Nelisa, another female housemate.
Nevertheless, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, March 22, Nana—who was evicted from the show on Sunday with Blue Aiva and Miracle Op—said: "My sexuality is straight, I am not bi-sexual, I am straight."
It took the 22-year-old native of Kaduna State two weeks for her to be able to come out of her shell and interact with other housemates, but she described her time there as being great.
She claimed that the fifth week in the house was when she experienced her most cherished moments, while falling ill marked her lowest point.
