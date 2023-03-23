ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans' Nana says she's straight, not bisexual

Babatunde Lawal

In the first week at Biggie's house, Nana told everyone about her sexuality and the things she had to do to make money.

Nana BBTitans

Remember that Nana said she is bisexual and doesn't like sex?

In her words, "Because I want money, I've met a lot of men in different sizes. So even if you are what, I have met your size. Just do the whatever and stand up. I don't enjoy sex, I don't feel it. It got f*cked up when I had to start doing women. You Know when I said I'm bisexual?"

She was also seen sharing a kiss with Nelisa, another female housemate.

Nevertheless, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, March 22, Nana—who was evicted from the show on Sunday with Blue Aiva and Miracle Op—said: "My sexuality is straight, I am not bi-sexual, I am straight."

It took the 22-year-old native of Kaduna State two weeks for her to be able to come out of her shell and interact with other housemates, but she described her time there as being great.

She claimed that the fifth week in the house was when she experienced her most cherished moments, while falling ill marked her lowest point.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

