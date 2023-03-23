BBTitans' Nana says she's straight, not bisexual

In her words, "Because I want money, I've met a lot of men in different sizes. So even if you are what, I have met your size. Just do the whatever and stand up. I don't enjoy sex, I don't feel it. It got f*cked up when I had to start doing women. You Know when I said I'm bisexual?"

She was also seen sharing a kiss with Nelisa, another female housemate.

Nevertheless, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, March 22, Nana—who was evicted from the show on Sunday with Blue Aiva and Miracle Op—said: "My sexuality is straight, I am not bi-sexual, I am straight."

It took the 22-year-old native of Kaduna State two weeks for her to be able to come out of her shell and interact with other housemates, but she described her time there as being great.