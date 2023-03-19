BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Nana, Mirale OP evicted from Biggie's house

To the surprise of many, Blue Aiva, Nana, and Miracle Op were evicted during the live show on Sunday.

They had the fewest votes among the BBTitans housemates nominated for eviction this week. After the eviction show on Monday, Kanaga Jnr., Nana, Thabang, Miracle Op, Tsatsii, Khosi, Yvonne, and Blue Aiva were nominated for eviction.

Recently, Biggie dissolved all pairs, meaning the competition is back to being a solo game and each housemate is officially on their own.

This development has seen the three leave the house in an unexpected turn of events, with many fans wondering how it could have happened, most especially Blue Aiva's. The word on social media is that the game has been rigged in favor of other housemates.

Prior to the evictions, here's how the housemates nominated: