BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

Babatunde Lawal

She also shared some details of her personal life.

Nana BBTitans

Big Brother Titans' housemate Nana has revealed her sexuality and that she does not enjoy sex.

Nana revealed this during a conversation with her fellow housemates, Yvonne and Olivia.

She made it clear that she is bisexual and has done a lot of things to survive.

In her words, "Because I want money, I've met a lot of men in different sizes. So even if you are what, I have met your size. Just do the whatever and stand up. I don't enjoy sex, I don't feel it. It got f*cked up when I had to start doing women. You Know when I said I'm bisexual?"

Similarly, fellow housemate Nelisa previously claimed that Tsatsii is bisexual.

According to her, Tsatsii has started showing her bisexual side.

Nana also shared a sad story of how she became a 300-level dropout because of certain mistakes she made and a lack of support from her family members.

Her father, she claimed, never believed her when she said she was a mistake.

In her words, “I was in 300 level when I had to drop out. I cried a lot because of this. This made me to go through a lot. I had to take care of myself.

I don’t owe my mum anything because I was in the street way too early, bringing things home, she never asked me how or where I got it from. My father has never been proud of me. Uttering a statement like I’m a mistake.”

The 22-year-old further dove into more personal details as she revealed that she had once been pregnant for six months and had no idea.

She said, “I was six months pregnant and didn’t know. I didn’t go for antenatal. The baby died and was decaying in me. My aunt took me to the hospital and lied that I had an infection. I was relaxed, my mom said I passed out five times. I don’t know how the doctors did it that my womb is still intact. I have to do a lot of dirty and nasty things because of my parents’ negligence. I dropped out from school in 300 level because there was no one to train me.”

BBTitans is held in South Africa, with the housemates battling for the ultimate prize of $100,000.

Babatunde Lawal
