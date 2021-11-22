RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Venita Akpofure apologises to Esther months after calling her out on Twitter

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

A few months ago, Venita accused Esther of 'moving around' with friend's lover.

Reality TV stars Venita Akpofure and Esther Agunbiade [Instagram/Veezeebay] [Instagram/EstherBiade]
Reality TV stars Venita Akpofure and Esther Agunbiade [Instagram/Veezeebay] [Instagram/EstherBiade]

Former BBNaija housemates Venita Akpofure and Esther have called a truce, months after dragging each other on social media.

Recommended articles

Venita made this known after she replied Esther's tweet on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

"Cleanse your space and cultivate love," Esther tweeted.

Venita went on to stretch out an olive branch while also apologising for the comments she made some months ago.

"In the spirit of this tweet, I apologize to you in full. I totally jumped the gun. I know you have accepted my apology in person months ago but I’m big on principles. If the offense was public, the apology should have the same energy. As usual you look amazing. May Favour b urs," she tweeted.

Esther and Venita's rift started during the fifth season's reunion of BBNaija.

Tolani Baj shocked many viewers when she talked about her getting ''closer'' to Neo.

This sparked a lot of uproar on social media as many slammed and took sides with the reality TV stars involved in the love triangle.

Venita says Esther is the typical example of 'kettle calling pot black.'
Venita says Esther is the typical example of 'kettle calling pot black.' Pulse Nigeria

Just like many followers of the show, Esther, a former housemate took a swipe at Tolani Baj.

It didn't take long before Venita replied Esther, comparing her to the saying 'kettle calling pot black.'

"Be guided! We know how you move around your friend's love interest boo!" she replied.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toyin Abraham shares bags of pepper at Iyabo Ojo's mom's remembrance party

Toyin Abraham shares bags of pepper at Iyabo Ojo's mom's remembrance party

BBNaija's Venita Akpofure apologises to Esther months after calling her out on Twitter

BBNaija's Venita Akpofure apologises to Esther months after calling her out on Twitter

Chioma Avril Rowland celebrates Davido on his 29th birthday

Chioma Avril Rowland celebrates Davido on his 29th birthday

On their debut EP, 'Grooviest Of All Time' , The Groovy Two are making it crystal clear that they really live up to their name

On their debut EP, 'Grooviest Of All Time' , The Groovy Two are making it crystal clear that they really live up to their name

Atiku Abubakar celebrates Davido for donating money to orphanages

Atiku Abubakar celebrates Davido for donating money to orphanages

BBNaija's Tega survives car accident

BBNaija's Tega survives car accident

‘Don’t look up’ is a must-see movie this holiday season!

‘Don’t look up’ is a must-see movie this holiday season!

How is Lightyear linked to the toy-story timeline?

How is Lightyear linked to the toy-story timeline?

Chris Evans is buzz light year!

Chris Evans is buzz light year!

Trending

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Nigerian comedian and Navy officer Cute Abiola [NaijaNews]

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Mayor Blessing [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

They are back! Peter and Paul Okoye spotted together in public for 1st time since rift 5 years ago

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]