BBNaija's Venita Akpofure apologises to Esther months after calling her out on Twitter

Venita made this known after she replied Esther's tweet on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

"Cleanse your space and cultivate love," Esther tweeted.

Venita went on to stretch out an olive branch while also apologising for the comments she made some months ago.

"In the spirit of this tweet, I apologize to you in full. I totally jumped the gun. I know you have accepted my apology in person months ago but I’m big on principles. If the offense was public, the apology should have the same energy. As usual you look amazing. May Favour b urs," she tweeted.

Esther and Venita's rift started during the fifth season's reunion of BBNaija.

Tolani Baj shocked many viewers when she talked about her getting ''closer'' to Neo.

This sparked a lot of uproar on social media as many slammed and took sides with the reality TV stars involved in the love triangle.

Pulse Nigeria

Just like many followers of the show, Esther, a former housemate took a swipe at Tolani Baj.

It didn't take long before Venita replied Esther, comparing her to the saying 'kettle calling pot black.'