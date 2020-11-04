Dorathy Bachor, a former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has received a Mercedes Benz car gift to mark her birthday.

The reality TV star was gifted the car by her fans who joined her to celebrate her birthday.

An obviously surprised Dorathy couldn't hide her joy as she was presented with the keys and documents of the car.

Dorathy's car gift is a 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 which according to cars webiste, kkb.com goes for about $30,000 (N11M).

The reality TV star joins the list of celebrities especially former housemates of Big Brother Naija who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.

From Bam Bam to Tacha, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

Dorathy turned 25 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and she released some stunning photos to mark the special day.