Tacha celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday, December 23, 2019, and she got a surprise Mercedes Benz car gift on her special day.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift presentation.

Tacha could not hide her joy as she was presented the car in the presence of her friends who attended her private birthday dinner.

Among those who attended her birthday dinner were Bobrisky, Maureen Esisi, and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther.

Happy belated birthday Tacha from all of us at Pulse. Still on reality TV stars getting surprise birthday gifts, a few months ago, Cee-C got an office space gift from her fans on her birthday.

Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-c marked her 27th birthday on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, and to celebrate the special day she shared some steamy bikini photos on Instagram. [Instagram/CeecOfficial]

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C's celebrated her 27th birthday and her fans have gifted her with a shop.

Yes, guys!!! Believe it when we say the reality TV star is now a proud owner of office space for her business in Lagos. The videos from the surprise gift presentation have already flooded social media with her fans pretty excited about it.

One of her die-hard fans, with the Instagram, handle @Hussyqueen took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift presentation.