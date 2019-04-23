Surprised? Well, don't be as this is so true and the birthday girl could not hide her joy as she shared a video of car gift on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Just in case you are not good with brands of cars, she was gifted with a Honda Crosstour.

Obviously, it looks like a lot of people haven't gotten over from last season's edition of Big Brother Naija as the fans of these reality TV housemates have continued to support them since they left the house.

From Khloe to Princess and Nina, these former housemates have all gotten car gifts from their fans after their exit from the reality TV show. Bam Bam turned 30 today and her boyfriend, Teddy A had a really cute message for her to mark the special day.

Read Teddy A's mushy and romantic love letter to Bam Bam

The former reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, where he shared a very cute photo of the birthday girl, Bam Bam with a message that goes to show that the love these guys share is far from over!

"Happy birthday to my queen, best friend, gossip partner, ride or die, business partner, personal adviser, and cheerleader. We've been through a lot together, lord knows we have. In this world of fame and wanting to build an empire you've always got my back just like I've got yours. You're the definition of beauty, substance, class, subtlety, eloquence, intelligence, intellect and maturity. You saw right through me when no one else did and till this day you still do.

"No matter how tough I act you always have my mumu button lol. You were termed "fake" and I remember telling you the world would eventually adjust, they would realise you were raised differently. I could go on and on but I 'ma whisper the rest in your cute lil ears! 😁 Today you turn 30, a significant number. May you continue to grow in wisdom, great health, prosperity, and abundant blessings. Happy birthday Queen B! ❤❤❤ #WorldBammyDay," he wrote.

Happy birthday Bam Bam from all of us at PULSE. When celebrity couples profess their love for each other on social media especially during their birthdays, we get to see those who aren't only lovers but probably should have been poets.