Ka3na, a former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has sparked rumours of going under the knife.
BBNaija's Ka3na's new video sparks cosmetic surgery rumours
The reality TV star is rumoured to have had her buttocks enlarged.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 6, 2021, where she shared a video of herself showing off her buttocks.
"Says Who😂😂 Small Bum Bum No Dey Shake Anything🙈," she captioned the video.
Since she shared the video on social media, observers, followers and even critics have speculated the mother of one has definitely had cosmetic surgery.
If she ever confirms the rumours then she joins the impressive list of celebrities in the country who have gone under the knife.
Movie star, Tonto Dikeh was the first celebrity to openly reveal going under the knife.
After she had the surgery done and openly talked about it, several celebrities joined the bandwagon.
Other celebrities who have had cosmetic surgery include Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Khloe and recently, reality TV star, Nina.
