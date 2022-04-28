'Girls who sleep with married men have a special place in hell' - BBNaija's Ifuennada

The actress turned reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

"Single girls who date/sleep with married men in monogamous marriages have a special; place in hell. You can always say no to their advances, but selfishness has you out here hurting your own gender," she wrote.

She also advised married men who go after single women to also use protection.

"If you are going to cheat on your wives, use condom abeg. An unplanned pregnancy isn't the only thing that can happen...STDs are not a joke," she wrote.

"It will be selfish of you to share STDs from your ugly affairs to your wife who has done nothing but stay faithful to your adulterous ass. Don't forget your brain when obtaining cheap focos."

The movie star's post may be connect to the recent news of Yul Edochie welcoming a son with a new wife.

However, Ifuennada is known to be quite vocal about relationship and marriage topics.

Despite not being married the actress has always given her two cents about these topics.

Ifuennada was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.