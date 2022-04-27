Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

The movie star shared the big news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

This is the first time the actor will be revealing his son and second wife.

Prior to the announcement, the actor was married to May and they have three children.

Interestingly, May gave hints about hiccups in her marriage in November 2021 after she shared a cryptic message on IG.

The mother of four took to her Instagram page where she shared a post that had the photos of Barack and Michelle Obama in their early years and then when they became the US First family.

Pulse Nigeria

"Never forget a woman who helped you to build yourself and stand by you by when you had nothing... if she was with you in hell, be with her in paradise," the post read.

She captioned the post with the quote ''Not for this generation."