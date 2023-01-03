ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Frodd opens 2023 with multiple blessings: gets a new mansion and a Maybach

Babatunde Lawal

His birthday was also two days ago, on New Year's Day.

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, has started the new year in style by purchasing a multimillion-naira house in Lagos as well as a brand new car.

The lifestyle expert got a house, the Frodd Ville, and a new Mercedes Maybach.

After making the big reveal on his Instagram story yesterday, January 2, congratulations have poured in for the ex-BBNaija housemate.

This is latest in the series of good news for the reality TV star. He recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma, and she accepted.

The good news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

She posted a video of Frodd proposing to his lover, Chioma, and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union.

The video showed Frodd and his woman together, smiling as Chioma shows off her beautiful ring.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
