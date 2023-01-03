BBNaija's Frodd opens 2023 with multiple blessings: gets a new mansion and a Maybach

The lifestyle expert got a house, the Frodd Ville, and a new Mercedes Maybach.

After making the big reveal on his Instagram story yesterday, January 2, congratulations have poured in for the ex-BBNaija housemate.

This is latest in the series of good news for the reality TV star. He recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma, and she accepted.

The good news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

She posted a video of Frodd proposing to his lover, Chioma, and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union.