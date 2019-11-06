Today, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, is Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C's 27th birthday and her fans have gifted her with a shop.

Yes, guys!!! Believe it when we say the reality TV star is now a proud owner of office space for her business in Lagos. The videos from the surprise gift presentation have already flooded social media with her fans pretty excited about it.

One of her die-hard fans, with the Instagram, handle @Hussyqueen took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift presentation.

"Spartans surprise Ceec with a Cegar office, may almighty God bless you all and Cegar to the world 🙌🙌🙌💃💃💃💃🙏🙏🙏🙏💟💟💟💟💟 #Big27," she captioned one of the videos.

Several fans turned up at the venue to celebrate with the birthday girl as she gets a shop space for her business. Even though she is yet to post photos from the event on her page, fans of the former BBNaija housemate have saved her the stress as they shared videos and photos from the event on social media.

This is not the first time a former reality TV star will be getting a surprise gift from devoted fans. Recall that earlier in the year, Bam Bam got a car gift from her fans.

The surprise car gift...

Bam Bam got a car gift from her fans on her birthday [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

Surprised? Well, don't be as this is so true and the birthday girl could not hide her joy as she shared a video of car gift on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Just in case you are not good with brands of cars, she was gifted with a Honda Crosstour.

Obviously, it looks like a lot of people haven't gotten over from last season's edition of Big Brother Naija as the fans of these reality TV housemates have continued to support them since they left the house.

Bam Bam gets car gift from fans on her birthday [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

From Khloe to Princess and Nina, these former housemates have all gotten car gifts from their fans after their exit from the reality TV show.