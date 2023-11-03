'BBNaija' star Phyna issues statement apologising for abortion controversy

She admitted her mistake in making a generalisation, stating that all women have had one or two abortions, during an interview with Chude Jideonwo. The reality star noted that she meant no harm and did not mean to make such a crass generalisation about all women.

Her statement read in part, "I write this statement to address the issues concerning an interview did months ago where I talked about a very sensitive topic and I inaccurately suggested "all" women have engaged in it. Firstly, I would like to address the fact that in as much as I was misunderstood, I didn't mean to project it on every female gender. I will never encourage abortion especially not in this part of the world, where it can pose a great threat to the life of the person with the illegal and unhealthy procedures that surround it."

Phyna went into detail, expressing her regret and asserting that she does not stand for abortions. She went on to add that she is focused on bettering herself and is working with non-governmental organisations to that effect.

She went on to say, "I admit that I was being too expressive in the heat of the interview hence my assertions. I will reiterate that abortion is not a thing I stand for and I should not be seen in that light and I admit to all mistakes made. In addition, I'm currently working with gender-based organisations and NGOs to provide sensitization, education about abortion and other societal issues prone to the girl child. I want to use this medium to thank my fans, friends and family for their constant love and support, I do not intend to let you down."

This comes as a result of the conundrum that followed her repeated public assertions regarding the matter. Phyna had always been open about the fact that she has had two different abortions in her life, however, she took things further during that interview with Jideonwo.