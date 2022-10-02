RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Phyna is the second female housemate to emerge winner of the reality show.

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

72 days and 28 housemates later, the Big Brother Naija Level Up season has officially come to an end with a long-anticipated winner!

Phyna knocked off major contenders for the grand prize including finalists Bella, Daniella, Adekunle, Chichi with Bryann making it to the top two spot.

As the last standing housemate of the season, Bryann takes home N50 million in cash, and N50 million worth of cash prizes including an SUV, a Dubai trip for two, cash prizes among others.

Season seven wraps with reports of a new season bringing together contestants from both Nigeria and South Africa.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

