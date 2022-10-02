72 days and 28 housemates later, the Big Brother Naija Level Up season has officially come to an end with a long-anticipated winner!
BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season
Phyna is the second female housemate to emerge winner of the reality show.
Phyna knocked off major contenders for the grand prize including finalists Bella, Daniella, Adekunle, Chichi with Bryann making it to the top two spot.
As the last standing housemate of the season, Bryann takes home N50 million in cash, and N50 million worth of cash prizes including an SUV, a Dubai trip for two, cash prizes among others.
Season seven wraps with reports of a new season bringing together contestants from both Nigeria and South Africa.
