The Bayelsa state government has cleared the air on the recent appointment of former BBNaija housemate, Nengi Thompson as face of the Bayelsa Girl Child.

The state government made this known following reactions after it appointed Ebizi Blessing Eradiri as the face of the Bayelsa Girl Child.

In a chat with BBC Pidgin, the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa state governor, Daniel Alabrah, stated that Nengi has not been removed or replaced.

Reality TV star, Nengi Thompson and the new face of Bayelsa Girl Child, Blessing Eradiri [Instagram/NengiOfficial] [Instagram/MissEradiri]

According to him, Nengi and Eradiri will work together in promoting the Girl Child in the state.

"Nengi is from the entertainment sector and as such she can function perfectly there. While Miss Eradiri will function in the education sector. This is for them to inspire and encourage young women from the state. It is wrong for people to speculate and politicise everything," he said.

Nengi and Governor Diri back in November 2020 during her appointment as special assistant to the governor [AccelerateTV]

Alabrah's statement is coming on the heels of the report that Nengi was replaced by Eradiri as the face of the Bayelsa Girl Child.

In November 2020, the reality TV star was appointed as the special assistant to the governor alongside former housemate, TrikyTee.