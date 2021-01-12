Rebecca Nengi Thompson of BBNaija season 5 has been removed as the face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

The reality TV star who was appointed by the state governor Douye Diri back in November 2020, has been replaced by Ebizi Blessing Eradiri.

Eradiri was appointed face of the Bayelsa Girl Child after she graduated with a first-class from the Niger Delta University and Nigeria Law School.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri (middle) flanked by the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo (right); double First Class Law graduate, Miss Ebizi Blessing Eradiri, Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Blessing’s father, Boloupaye Eradiri [PMNews]

The governor announced the appointment of Eradiri as the New Face of Bayelsa on Monday, January 11, 2021.

According to PM News, no reason was given by the governor for the new change but it may not be unconnected to the criticism drawn by the appointment of Nengi.

Nengi and Governor Diri back in November 2020 during her appointment as special assistant to the governor [AccelerateTV]

It would be recalled that the reality TV star was appointed as a special assistant to the governor back in November following her participation in the fifth season of the reality TV show.