Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, and his London based rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don have both sparked off marriage rumours following a recent video shared on his Instagram page.

In the video which was posted on Monday, September 7, 2020, Burna Boy is seen repeatedly calling the rapper his wife.

"Look what my wife got me mehn," he said making reference to a necklace he was putting on. "You see, you need a wife like my own, that's the problem," he added.

Prior to this video, there had been speculations about their engagement.

Recall in February when Stefflon Don shared a photo of herself wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don [Credit - Guardian] Guardian

They only recently celebrated their first anniversary.

These guys have never shied away from publicly showing their love for each other.

Burna Boy has on several occasions revealed that Stefflon Don is his wife.

The two first went public with their relationship in 2019. [BukiHQ]

In 2019 during an interview with Ebro on his show 'Beats1' on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America, the Grammy awards nominee couldn't help but blush as he responded.

"On a more serious note, that's my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she's like the most perfect person with that perfect description. Unfortunately, she's mine now..." he said.

