One photo that will definitely get a lot of people taking today on social media will be that of Steflon Don wearing what looks like an engagement ring.

Okay, guys calm down, the reason we think these guys might be engaged is that Stefflon shared a photo on her Twitter page on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The interesting thing about the photo is the fact that she wore a beautiful ring on the ring finger.

Maybe this is just a subtle way by which the celebrity couple has decided to announce their engagement. Or maybe not!

They only recently celebrated their first anniversary. These guys have never shied away from publicly showing their love for each other. Burna Boy has on several occasions revealed that Stefflon Don is his wife.

The music star made this known during an interview with Ebro on his show 'Beats1' on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America. The On-Air personality wanted Burna Boy to clarify his relationship status with Stefflon Don and your favourite singer couldn't help but blush as he responded.

In a similar vein, Stefflon Don has also talked about marrying Burna Boy during an interview in 2019. According to her, Burna Boy told her that someday he was going to put a ring on it and marry her.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don might be the next celebrity couple to walk down the aisle this year [Credit - Guardian] Guardian

"I'm not one of them crazy bitches I know he's gonna see this interview later and say 'What da f**k' like I'm the wife. Next time I'm gonna have a ring... I mean he told me so, I'm not just making it up," she said.

Well, we might have another big celebrity wedding to plan in 2020. Let's not also ignore the possibility of these already married...yes guys! It is very possible!