The music star made this known during an interview with Ebro on his show 'Beats1' on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America. The On-Air personality wanted Burna Boy to clarify his relationship status with Stefflon Don and your favourite singer couldn't help but blush as he responded.

"On a more serious note, that's my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she's like the most perfect person with that perfect description. Unfortunately, she's mine now..." he said.

So, guys, it's official, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don are an item and you can take it to the bank. There have been hints on the romantic relationship between these two for a couple of weeks now but with this latest interview, we all now know that Burna Boy is no longer single and ready to mingle.

Watch Burna Boy cuddle up with Stefflon Don in new Instagram video

One of the cutest and probably most talked about video on social media at the moment is that of Burna Boy all cuddled up with Stefflon Don. The music star had shared a video of himself shirtless with the UK born Stefflon Don who was fast asleep. Well just so you all know these guys weren't in on any stunts, Burna Boy went on to caption the video with love Emojis.

It didn't take long before the social media went into a frenzy about the status of the relationship between these two. However, Stefflon Don later took to her Instagram page where she just might have confirmed that they are actually an item.

Watch Burna Boy surprise Stefflon Don with the cutest Valentine's day gifts

Burna Boy went all out to spoil his new love interest, Stefflon Don with an amazing Valentine's day surprise. An obviously thrilled and excited Stefflon Don took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, 2019, where she posted a series of videos from her Valentine's Day surprises.

From an outstanding performance from a group of men dressed like Mexican performers to the over a dozen roses she got, Stefflon Don sure hard one of the best Valentine's Day ever! Burna Boy indeed showed his romantic side and we love this beautiful love story.