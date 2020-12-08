Queen Ola the former wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, has revealed that the rumours of her relationship with music icon King Ayinde Wasiu Marshal popularly known as KWAM 1 was after she left the palace.

The skincare entrepreneur made this known while during an interactive session with fans via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 7, 2020.

"Did you leave the palace because of the dating rumour between you and King Wasiu?" a fan asked.

The former queen went on to clear the air about what happened.

"I left before the rumour," she said.

When asked if she would ever give polygamy a try again, Queen Ola said that was a closed chapter in her life.

It would be recalled that back in April, the rumours of the alleged relationship between KWAM 1 and one of the younger wives of the Alaafin of Oyo state began to trend on Twitter.

According to the reports, the young queen was sent out packing from the palace over her alleged infidelity.

According to the reports, the young queen was sent out packing from the palace over her alleged infidelity.

KWAM 1 later released a press statement where he denied the allegations levelled against him.