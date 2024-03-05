'Stop this nonsense,' Akah Nnani calls out i-Fitness gym over annual membership dues

In a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Man of God star accused the establishment of withdrawing the dues from his bank account without his consent.

He expressed disapproval with the ₦17,500 charge, which he noted was separate from the ₦24,890 monthly subscription fee he pays to access the gym's facilities in Gbagada, Lagos.

"I don't want to be a member, I just want to use the gym and that's what I'm paying for. Because the gym has access to my card, they impose membership dues on me and other people," the AMAA nominee said.

Nnani said the establishment has failed to explain the relevance of the dues to him, but i-Fitness stated on its website last year the dues cater to needed improvements "such as replacements of core and non-core equipment, renovations to flooring, remodelling of the facility, ambiance enhancements and other developments."

The company further noted that the regular monthly subscriptions are not sufficient to maintain and constantly execute improvements to the facilities, and the annual dues help to provide improved standard of services.

In his video, Nnani said the franchise only cares about the money it makes from its customers, and complained that the equipment are "bad or old." He also expressed outrage with the Gbagada gym being "oversubscribed," too full for him to be able to work out at the time he was making the video in his car.

"Stop ripping people off. I have so many things to say — from the way you treat your staff, fees you extort from your gym instructors, and the way you just have the business model that's all about profit only and not caring about people," he said.

The actor ended the video by asking that i-Fitness refund the ₦17,500 taken from his account.