The nominees for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) are in! The award organizers, on Wednesday September 21, 2022, unveiled the contenders for the top-rated award slated to be hosted in Lagos this October.
AMAA 2022: 'Man of God', 'Jolly Roger' shine + full list of nominees
Zimbabwean film curator Keith Shiri has been unveiled as the President of the AMAA 2022 Jury.
Top Nigerian contenders of the year include Kunle Afolayan's 2021 Netflix title 'Swallow', Bolanle Austen Peters' 'Man of God' 9 , a Netflix original, and Walter Waltbanger Taylaur's 'Jolly Roger' 7 .
See the full list of nominees:
Efere Ozako AMAA 2022 Award for Best Short film
Enroute -Burkina Faso
Al-Sit -Sudan Astel -Senegal
A Lisbon Affair- Angola
Mamadou - Equatorial Guinea
Houminvi – Benin
Men-tally- Nigeria
Tender Threads – Morocco
Jubril Malafia AMAA 2022 Award for Best Animation
On the Surface – Iceland
Opal – Martinique
Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire
No Way Out – Uganda
Skin Like Mine –USA
PTD - Nigeria
Best Documentary
Taamaden - Mali
No Simple Way Home -Sudan
The Last Shelter – Mali
No U Turn - Nigeria
Transaction - Zimbabwe
Lobola, a Bride’s True Price?- South Africa
Africa Moot - South Africa
When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany
AMAA 2022 Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language
Borga – Ghana
Tug of War – Tanzania
Tembele - Uganda
Surviving Gaza – South Africa
Alaise – Nigeria
Medicine Man – Kenya
AMAA 2022 National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film
Man of God
Alaise
Swallow
Jolly Roger
Almajiri
Money Miss Road
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor
Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga
Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka’s Story
Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle
Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri
Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza
Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza
Wale Ojo - A Song from the Dark
Adjetey Annag – Borga
Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene
Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger
Segun Arinze – Almajiri
Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Lydia Forson – Borga
Samke Makhoba Surviving Gaza
Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow
Siti Amina -Tug of War
Maryam S Wazari - Ba Ni (Mud Clan)
Dorcas Shola Fapson - Man of God
Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele
Daniel Etim Effiong - Jolly Roger
Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War
Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza
Eugene Boateng – Borga
Deyemi Okanlanwo – Swallow
Akah Nnani- Man of God
Aaron Adatsi - Road to My Father’s compound
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Euodia Samson - Angeliena
Bless Fortune - Road to My Fathers Compound
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
Ronah Ninsiima - Tembele
Ikhlas Gafur Vora - Tug of War
Vanessa Vanderpuye - A song from the Dark
Nanfuna Sharon - The Wave
Eniola Akinbo – Swallow
AMAA 2022 Award for First Feature by a Director
Uga Carlini – Angeliena
York Fabian Raabe – Borga
Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark
Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Director
Amil Sivji –Tug of War
York-Fabian Raabe - Borga
Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God
Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza
Uga Carlini – Angeliena
Walter Banger - Jolly Roger
Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle
Morris Mugisha - Tembele
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Film
Ayaanle - Somalia
Jolly Roger – Nigeria
Borga – Ghana
Angeliena – South Africa
Tug of War – Tanzania
Man of God – Nigeria
Surviving Gaza – South Africa
Tembele – Uganda
AMAA 2022 Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad
Tope Oshin - Here Love Lies
Obi Emelonye - Money Miss Road
York Fabian Raabe- Borga
Ogo Okpue – A song From the Dark
Robert Peters – The Scar
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Short Film
Contraband – USA
Slow Pulse – USA
Skin Like Mine – USA
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary
The Rumba King – Peru
Wade in the Water – USA
The Sun Rises in the East – USA
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story - USA
The Sleeping Negro – USA
Not To Forget – USA
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Production Design
Tug Of War
Underbelly
Surviving Gaza
Borga
Swallow
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design
Swallow
Underbelly
Tug of War
Tembele
Man of God
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Make-up
Jolly Roger
A Song from The Dark
Surviving Gaza
Underbelly
Angeliena
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Soundtrack
Tembele
Ayaanle
Man of God
Surviving Gaza
Tug of War
Almajiri
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Koi-Koi: the Myth
Tug of War
Borga
Tinka’s Story
Surviving Gaza
Alaise
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Sound
The Wave
Surviving Gaza
Swallow
Tug of War
Borga
Tembele
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Tug of War
Tembele
Ayaanle
Surviving Gaza
Borga
Road To My Father’s Compound
AMAA 2022 Award for Achievement in Editing
Jolly Roger
Angeliena
Tug of War
Borga
Almajiri
Man of God
AMAA 2022 Award for Achievement in Screenplay
Road to My Father’s Compound
Surviving Gaza
Jolly Roger
Tug of War
Borga
Tembele
