Adekunle and I are walking our separate paths - BBNaija star Venita

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that their individual journeys are very different right now.

Venita and Adekunle are not dating DSTV]
While speaking on the The Big Friday Show, hosted by Tacha, in response to questions about her connection with Adekunle, Venita emphasised that they are not dating. She shed light on the differences in their journeys and highlighted the distinct paths they are currently walking.

"He's fine. He's okay. But he is definitely walking his own path. His journey and my journey are completely different," Venita explained during the interview. She pointed out the age difference, expressing that her wealth of experience has given her a clearer direction in life.

Adekunle and Venita shared their first kiss whille on 'BBNaija All Stars' in 2023 [Twitter/BBNaija]
Venita also emphasised that her primary focus is on her work, in the entertainment industry.

Acknowledging Adekunle's journey, Venita conveyed that they are both in different spaces in their lives, pursuing individual paths. She clarified that despite rumours, they are not in a romantic relationship.

"I'm significantly older, so I have more experience in life. So I know a bit more about the direction I want to go in. Also, this is my field of work. His own field of work would probably dabble into this one and cross others. But I'm fine. He's cool and walking gracefully in his own lane. We are not dating, and that's how it is," Venita affirmed.

The pair met back in 2022 during the seventh season of Big Brother Naija, and according to Adekunle, he took a liking to her within the first week in the house. They then reconnected during the All Stars season of the show in 2023 and bonded in the house again, with their romance in full view for the audience.

During the show, Venita was vocal about her affections towards him. However, the two have now gone their separate ways.

