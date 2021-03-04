Yoruba Nollywood actress Remi Oshodi popularly known as Remi Surutu has revealed how she got in a messy physical fight with colleague Faithia Balogun.

The movie stars were guests at a burial ceremony hosted by a London-based celebrity, Bamidele Omosehin a few weeks ago.

Things reportedly degenerated after Surutu confronted Balogun.

It is not clear if Surutu slapped Balogun as the story had several versions.

In a recent chat with CityPeople, the veteran actress recounted what transpired at the party.

"Faithia is so full of herself, probably because they used to deceive her, by calling her the Queen of all the Actresses, “Pelu awon tani”. I decided to confront her and deal with her at that event, because somebody needed to call her to order. And God saved her that day and thank God for the intervention of other colleagues around," she said.

Fathia Balogun

"I told her “if you move closer to me, I will break bottle on your head” When people started calling us to settle it amicably, I told them I am not ready to settle anything with her, and I don’t feel remorseful for attacking her. I have no regret at all, she’s really messing up and she needed to be put in her place."

According to Surutu her relationship with Balogun hasn't always been frosty.

"This is the person I took in like a sister. We were very close when she joined the industry. I can say it boldly that I was instrumental to her relationship with Saidi Balogun then. They were both living with me in Magodo. I had to send them out because they always fight, and they almost injured my mum," she added.

“I don’t know why she suddenly grow that hatred for me and started running me down. Till date, I still can not say what I’ve done to deserve that from her. There are so many other things she did that I can’t say here.”

Surutu said her actions were carried out to put Balogun in her place.

There are reports that the rift between both ladies may been triggered by an already existing beef between Balogun and Iyabo Ojo.