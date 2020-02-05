Iyabo Ojo has shared a post on her Instagram page and it looks like she was shading none other than her colleague and perceived close friend , Faithia Balogun.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, where she shared a lengthy post about a backstabber. According to her, the person in question has always been envious of the younger actors in the industry. She also revealed how she was instrumental in planning her birthday two years ago in Turkey, even though she went ahead to snitch on her.

"You never cease to amaze me & I'm not surprised bcos you remain number one agbaya in Nollywood ... no self-respect @ all, you envy the younger ones and pretend to Love the ones that you benefit from somehow but at the end you still anit loyal o ku ku si ma tun te bo ni be ni ishhhhhhhhhhh, After all, I did for you 2 years ago to celebrate your bday in Turkey, you still snitched on me giving media fake news that I was in coma for 3 days! you wish 😆😁😄😃😃 bcos you knew about my surgery, I knew you hoped & prayed I died.

"That’s why you never came to see me afterward but guess what my God pass you, he is mighter than you, my God disappointed you & your team 🤣🤣 . I'm still living girl 🤪😜😛 You are a Witch!! Yes O!! O gba enu ni but guess what I'm that lioness who will always come out victorious no matter how hard you try to pull me down or destroy my name spiritually..... Darkness & Light can never be on the same page & I make bold to say you are a terrible person ........ Back off witch 🧙‍♀ 🧙‍♀ 🧙‍♀ Enjoy your birthday @islandlounge7 remember I named it 👌😜 #nononsen #2020zerotolerance," she wrote.

Wondering why we feel she is referring to Fathia Balogun? Wonder no more! So today February 5, 2020, is Fathia Balogun's birthday and it is no coincidence that she decided to share the post on the same day.

Another hint of why this post might be directed to Faithia Balogun is the fact that she had her birthday celebrated in Turkey two years ago with Iyabo Ojo in attendance. It is not clear what must have gone wrong with their friendship.

Even though Iyabo Ojo didn't mention her name, we will continue to monitor the story if Faithia Balogun responds.