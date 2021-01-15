Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has advised fans not to be pressured by the lies they see on social media.

The movie star made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

"In this age and time of intense pressure especially From Social media. Find the time to Log off. Have REAL life connections," she tweeted.

"Don’t feel pressured by the many lies you see, your worries are easier than that of many you may admire. Hang in there and Be patient with yourself."

This is not the first time a celebrity will be advising their followers on social media about not getting confused with the lifestyle some people showcase to that of reality.

Other celebrities like Joke Silva, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele have at one time or the other shared the same sentiment about the misconception a lot of people have about the lifestyle they see on and off social media.