Actress Nuella Njubigbo spoils herself with a Lexus SUV worth N19M weeks after alleged split with husband Tchidi Chikere

Odion Okonofua

Njubigbo joins the list of celebrities with expensive SUVs in their garages.

Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo

Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo has gotten for herself a Lexus SUV.

The movie star's friends Mimi Orjiekwe and Belinda Effah (Charis Grace Bassey) were on hand as she received the new car.

Flanked by her friends, a visibly excited Njubuigbo could not contain her joy as her car was delivered.

The movie star's SUV is a Lexus RX350 2016 model which according to cars website, AutoRoyce, goes for about N19M.

The car gift is coming weeks after the actress and her husband, Tchidi Chikere reportedly split.

Rumours of their split first made the headlines in March but by May, it became evident that there was trouble in their home.

The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbos
Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbos

Njubigbo's Instagram bio which used to read "mother and wife" was changed to "Award-winning filmmaker, mum, CEO".

Chikere also shared a cryptic message on his Instagram page late on Saturday, May 22, 2021, which gave hints that all may not be alright at home.

Odion Okonofua

