Actress Nuella Njubigbo removes husband Tchidi Chikere's name from her IG weeks after rumoured marriage crisis

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Chikere and Njubgbo tied the knot in 2015.

Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo [LoveWeddingsNG]

Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo has removed her husband Tchidi Chikere's name from her Instagram profile.

This is coming weeks after Chikere's ex-wife, Sophie Williams revealed that their marriage had crashed.

"Wetin dey happen to one love made in heaven?" Williams wrote.

Chikere's ex-wife Sophie Williams first revealed the cracks in his marriage
Chikere's ex-wife Sophie Williams first revealed the cracks in his marriage Pulse Nigeria

The couple had named their union "Love made in heaven" after they walked down the aisle in 2014.

The couple jointly debunked the claims.

Nuella Njubigbo, Tchidi Chikere with daughter
Nuella Njubigbo, Tchidi Chikere with daughter ece-auto-gen

Chikere went on to release a video of himself and his wife cuddling to douse the tension over their split.

In the latest development, Njubigbo and Chikere unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Njubigbo's Instagram bio which used to read "mother and wife" before now, has now been changed to "Award-winning filmmaker, mum, CEO".

The actress removes her husband's name from her Instagram profile
The actress removes her husband's name from her Instagram profile Pulse Nigeria

Chikere also shared a cryptic message on his Instagram page late on Saturday, May 22, 2021, which gave hints that all may not be alright at home.

"Pain will leave once it is done teaching you."

The couple welcomed a daughter in 2014.

