Actress Nuella Njubigbo removes husband Tchidi Chikere's name from her IG weeks after rumoured marriage crisis

This is coming weeks after Chikere's ex-wife, Sophie Williams revealed that their marriage had crashed.

"Wetin dey happen to one love made in heaven?" Williams wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

The couple had named their union "Love made in heaven" after they walked down the aisle in 2014.

The couple jointly debunked the claims.

Chikere went on to release a video of himself and his wife cuddling to douse the tension over their split.

In the latest development, Njubigbo and Chikere unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Njubigbo's Instagram bio which used to read "mother and wife" before now, has now been changed to "Award-winning filmmaker, mum, CEO".

Pulse Nigeria

Chikere also shared a cryptic message on his Instagram page late on Saturday, May 22, 2021, which gave hints that all may not be alright at home.

"Pain will leave once it is done teaching you."