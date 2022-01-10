Actress Nkechi Blessing recounts how she sold her car to complete her house

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 10, 2022.

"The best decision I made in 2021 was selling my Range Rover to complete this beauty behind me. Tnk God for the space bus I bought for my mum. Shey landlady for Dey trek by now, It’s 2022 Try set your priorities right," she wrote.

"A car is never an achievement but a necessity, a means of transporting you from one place to another. This is my own opinion and I did not call for a debate...Choose whatever works for you pls...Just saying respectfully."

The movie star recently announced that she had completed her house.