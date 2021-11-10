Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal had given the reason she has not been able to get many of her suitors to stay.
Actress Moyo Lawal says she has lost many suitors because she denied them sex
The movie star says she's always blamed for not 'allowing the relationship progress.'
In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the actress revealed that she has lost many suitors because she denied them sex.
"*I’am * … Possible?? 🙈because the number of suitors who left because I refused eeeh … (oh and they blamed me for not allowing the relationship progress🙄lik how after waiting just for a few months oooh 🙄) but anyways if you can’t beat them… you ?? 😩😩😔God help us all," she wrote.
The movie star has never shied away from her desire to end up in a romantic relationship.
However, she was recently called out for dating a married, rich, and influential politician.
The voluptuous actress denied the rumours.
