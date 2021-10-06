RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Moyo Lawal denies rumours of affair with rich northern politician

Lawal says she's one of the most decent people around town.

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal [Instagram/MoyoLawal]
Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has denied the rumours that she's having an affair with a rich politician from the northern part of the country.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, where she cleared the air about the rumoured affair.

"Made way too many sacrifices to let this rubbish go in silence ✌️and said no to too many hawt toasters 😩😢ask about me. Just so we are clear, I am single, hence at liberty to do anything I want but please let us STICK to the truth," she wrote.

"I can beat my chest anywhere that I have been better behaved (and it has not been easy, I have had years where I abstained completely you think with that kind of self control , I still won’t have sense??? ) than most regular girls and even some married women."

"Love and Light ❤️ #ML. p.s swipe. Soon I will tell you people why this started in the first place but first, I want to go and make my Eba first ✌️#moyobaby."

Lawal's post came after a blogger alleged that she was dating the said politician from the north.

According to the blogger, the affair has been going on for while with the actress and some of her colleagues enjoying the largess from the wealthy man.

