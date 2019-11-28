There are reports that the lingering feud between Blackface and former bandmate 2Face Idibia has come to an end after they both agreed to settle out of court.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, 2Face signed an undisclosed settlement agreement at the Ikeja High Court on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, and reportedly dropped his N50m defamation lawsuit against Blackface.

It also reports that Blackface agreed not to publicly call out 2Face while the 'African Queen' crooner agreed to work out an agreement that will enable Blackface to earn royalties.

BlackFace had earlier taken to his Instagram page on the same day where he shared photos of hos lawyers and himself at the court premises.

It is no news that 2Face Idibia and BlackFace have been in a long tug war over the rights of 2Face Idibia's hit single 'African Queen.' During an exclusive interview with Pulse a few months ago, Blackface gave the only condition before he would end his rift with his former bandmate.

BlackFace's frustrations and conditions for settlement...

In an exclusive chat with Pulse in the early hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, just hours before a ruling will be served at the State High Court, Ikeja on the preliminary objection case following the N50M defamation lawsuit served by 2face and manager Efe, Blackface expressed his frustrations saying,

''They should also ask what is 2face after too? What is his game plan? What is his plan with Efe Omorogbe his manager, or do you think they don't have any plan? I have given them my conditions. See 'Let Somebody Love You' is my song, I told them my conditions that the manager must take his name out.''

Blackface has been consistent in stating his case ever since the release of the smash hit 'African Queen' in 2004, while 2face has largely refused to comment anytime the question is brought up and he admits that his silence doesn't mean he is innocent. [Instagram/Official2baba]

