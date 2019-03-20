Blackface in an exclusive chat with Pulse has given the conditions that can bring an end to his saga with 2face Idibia.

On Monday, March 18, 2019, Blackface released his new single, 'War', which was a diss song targeted at his former friend and band mate, 2face Idibia.

In the song, Blackface restated the age long allegations of copyright theft by 2face and his manager, Efe Omorogbe as well as damning claims suggesting that 2face was gay. [A claim he now says was just 'yab']

Following the release of the song, social media ran amok with polarizing opinions, but while many took sides with their favorites, there were those who kept asking why Blackface had continued to push this fight over the years and what it is that he is really after.

In an exclusive chat with Pulse in the early hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, just hours before a ruling will be served at the State High Court, Ikeja on the preliminary objection issued by his legal team following the N50M defamation lawsuit served by 2face and manager Efe, Blackface expressed his frustrations saying,

''They should also ask what is 2face after too? What is his game plan? What is his plan with Efe Omorogbe his manager, or do you think they don't have any plan?

I have given them my conditions. See 'Let Somebody Love You' is my song, I told them my conditions that the manager must take his name out.''

2face's sixth studio album, ''The Ascension'' was released in 2014 and the lead single, 'Let Somebody Love You' featured American singer, Bridget Kelly and credits Efe Omorogbe as a co-composer, a situation that has not gone down well with Blackface who insists that it is a plot to cut down the percentage he is supposed to earn from the song's royalties.

''I wrote the song before he became 2face's manager, so how will a song I have written before he became the manager and you people want to render the song and he did not tell me about it.

How does that seem to the world? They are just paying people to write rubbish about me, that is what they have been doing all their career.''

Blackface has been consistent in stating his case ever since the release of the smash hit 'African Queen' in 2004, while 2face has largely refused to comment anytime the question is brought up and he admits that his silence doesn't mean he is innocent.

''There is always a silent killer now, so he is the silent killer in this matter, he is silent and he is the one doing the damage in the matter.

You guys need to give them the real state of the matter because the thing is going crazy and we are fighting this because of the entertainment industry.''

Blackface also shares that he is tired of people viewing him as the bad guy, but at this point, the fight is bigger than him and he is ready to see it to the very end.

''What I am fighting for now is not just for myself, what I am fighting for is for the future of the Nigerian music industry where people like Efe Omorogbe will not just come from nowhere and put themselves in an artist catalog that they wrote the song.

Who does that? It has to stop. And the only reason they can do that type of thing is that they feel they have the media to back them up.

So tell the world what those people have done, not for people to be asking what does Blackface really want? What have they done that they are hiding? That are the questions that should be asked,'' he concluded.

Pulse has made attempt to reach 2face's team but we are yet to get any response.