Home > Politics >

We remain opposition party members – Lagos Reps

PDP We remain opposition party members – Lagos Reps

Egoh revealed that the crisis rocking the party in the state was not Makarfi or Ali Modu Sheriff’s issue, but between Chief Bode George’s group and another group.

  • Published:
Oghene Egoh play

Oghene Egoh

Andy Uba Makarfi is my friend but I’ll remain in APC - Senator
Lagos LG Elections 7 things you need to know about Saturday's election
Doyin Okupe Ex-Presidential aide joins Accord Party
PDP Party's leadership meets again today
Ahmed Makarfi PDP leaders meet to discuss zoning, convention date, Monday
Fani-Kayode Former Minister to contest for PDP chairmanship
Goodluck Jonathan Former President says Nigerians still believe in PDP
Fayose 'APC must die for PDP to rise', Governor says
Jonathan, Makarfi, Fayose PDP leaders meet after Supreme Court victory, vow to run out APC in 2019
PDP Party fixes non-elective national convention on Aug. 12
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives from Lagos State, on Wednesday affirmed their loyalty to party.

They pledged commitment to the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the party and debunked rumours that they had defected to another political party.

In a statement in Abuja, one of them, Rep. Oghene Egoh, said himself and other PDP lower chamber members, including Rita Orji, Tony Nwosu and Tajudeen Obasa, remained loyal to the party.

He, therefore, urged the party’s members and supporters in Lagos and the country to ignore the people parading themselves as “Labour PDP’’ in places like Amuwo Odofin and Ajeromi Ifelodun areas of the state.

Egoh revealed that the crisis rocking the party in the state was not Makarfi or Ali Modu Sheriff’s issue, but between Chief Bode George’s group and another group.

“I want to emphasise for the purpose of clarification that Lagos PDP is Makarfi. PDP Lagos is loyal to Makarfi and the Supreme Court ruling is victory for us all.’’

Explaining further, he said that George’s group consisted of his loyalists in the party, while Independent Group was made up of elected members of PDP at the state and federal levels.

According to him, the Bode George group chose to defect to Labour party after losing in the primaries to the Independent group, who chose to remain and fly the party’s flag.

This information is important because some people are parading themselves as Labour PDP in places like Amuwo Odofin and Ajeromi Ifelodun, deceiving Ndigbos and the general public that Labour party is PDP.

“It is obvious for everyone to see that Labour Party is in deep crisis at the moment because money was not remitted to their national treasury.”

The lawmaker urged the PDP members to vote for the party and not Labour Party in Saturday’s council polls in the state.

He added that he and his colleagues, did not only attend the party’s Caucus meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, but remained an integral part of the “Makarfi PDP’’ in the National Assembly.

“We want to warn dishonest politicians seeking cheap votes to desist from peddling fake news.

“We will not allow our people to be deceived by those who want to encourage fraud with lies. We implore the party faithful to come out en masse to vote in the Makarfi-led group in the upcoming local government elections in Lagos.’’ 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos LG Elections 7 things you need to know about Saturday's electionbullet
2 Ali Modu Sheriff PDP is now in the hands of looters – Sacked Chairman saysbullet
3 Muiz Banire Lagos commissioner planning a protest against me - APC's...bullet

Politics

Lagos LG Elections LASIEC to announce results at collation centres
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
PDP Party fixes non-elective national convention on Aug. 12
THISDAY NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, July 19, 2017]
Senator Any Uba
Andy Uba Makarfi is my friend but I’ll remain in APC - Senator