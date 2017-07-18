Lagos commissioner planning a protest against me - Muiz Banire

Dr Muiz Adeyemi Banire (SAN) has reportedly said a Lagos Commissioner is planning to stage a protest against him.

Banire, who is currently at loggerheads with some party leaders in Mushin, said he has found out that the Lagos commissioner for Special Duties, Seye Oladejo, is organising some individuals to stage a protest against him.

In a short message, Banire said: "My attention has just been drawn to a rented crowd protest against me and organised by Lagos special duties commissioner tomorrow."

He also said: "Let the whole world know that no amount of intimidation, harassment and protests will detract me from my constitutional position. Even their threats to my life will not do. Broadcast to all media stations and spread across all platforms."

This is coming following the call by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Mushin to remove the ruling party's the National Legal Adviser.

In a statement signed by Kehinde Babatunde and Tayo Williams, the party leaders said the urgent call was predicated upon several embarrassing and morally deficient situations Banire had allegedly exposed himself.

The leaders further alleged that this situations have largely affected the image of the party and some other anti-party activities which according to them was unbecoming of a principal officer of the party.

On Monday, November 7, 2016, Banire stepped down as the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following an allegation that he bribed a judge with N500,000.