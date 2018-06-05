See APC's list of 35 newly sworn-in state chairpersons

news

The ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) has sworn in 35 state chairpersons across the country after division spread through the party's ranks in its recent state congresses.

The inauguration was conducted at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, June 4, amid a lot of commotion as factional chairpersons tried to gain entrance into the hall where the officers were sworn in.

The returning and newly-elected party members sworn in as chairpersons of their states are Hon. Donatus Nwankpa (Abia), Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa), Hon. Ini Okopido (Akwa Ibom), Emeka Ibe (Anambra), Uba Nana (Bauchi), Jonathan Amos (Bayelsa), Abba Yari (Benue), Hon. Ali Dalori (Borno), Hon. Godwin John (Cross River), Cyril Ogodo (Delta), Eze Nwachukwu Eze (Ebonyi), Anslem Ojezua (Edo), Dr Ben Nwoye (Enugu) and Nitte Amangal (Gombe).

Others are Dr Hillary Eke (Imo), Hon. Ado Kiri (Jigawa), Emmanuel Jekeda (Kaduna), Abdullahi Abass (Kano), Shittu S. Shittu (Katsina), Bala Kangiwa (Kebbi), Abdullahi Bello (Kogi), Hon. Ishola Fulani (Kwara), Tunde Balogun (Lagos), Philip Shekwo (Nasarawa), Muhammed Liman (Niger), Dikia Adebisi (Ogun), and Ade Adetimehin (Ondo).

The other people sworn in as state chairpersons are Akin Oke (Oyo), Hon. Letep Dabang (Plateau), Ojukaye Amachree (Rivers), Hon. Isa Achida (Sokoto), Abdulmumini Vaki (Taraba), Adamu Chilariye (Yobe), Lawal Liman (Zamfara) and Hon. Abdulmalik Usman (FCT).

No one was sworn in for Ekiti state and Osun state because the two didn't conduct congresses.

While addressing the new executives on Monday, APC's national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun urged them to commit to returning the party to office for a second term.

He described the newly-elected chairpersons as the second generation of a maturing APC that will have the benefit of learning from the old and returning state executives.