Home > News > Politics >

Rivers APC :  No crisis, just plurality of interest

Rivers APC No crisis, just plurality of interest

Sen Uchendu said there is one APC in Rivers, with one chairman Chief Davies Ibiamu-Ikanya and the leader remaining Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

  • Published:
Senator Andrew Uchendu play

Senator Andrew Uchendu

(Breaking times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Andrew Uchendu has said that there is no crisis in the state’s APC chapter.

He stated this during an interview with journalists in the River State chapter of the APC.

While responding to questions on the crisis in the State’s chapter of the APC and the faceoff between Sen. Magnus Abe and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (immediate past governor of the state and Minister of Transport), he noted that insinuations about crisis are of the misunderstandings and interpretations of a lot of people.

He said, “there is no crisis in Rivers APC. What a lot of people are misunderstanding and interpreting as crisis is the fact that Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe (the APC senator representing Rivers South-East) opted out of a decision we all jointly took to strengthen the party ahead of 2019 elections and continue to pursue his personal ambition.”

He however added that “constitutionally, he has the right to do that, but it can never constitute crisis in the party.”

He noted that “all the party structures from ward to State levels are intact and there is no crisis.”

When asked whether factions are within the State’s chapter of the party, he responded: “What factions? There’s one APC in Rivers, with one chairman Chief Davies Ibiamu-Ikanya and our leader remains Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”

Responding to the last question, he said: “I want to assure my state and constituents is that there is no issue which they wish the government should know that will be left unattended to.”

Senator Andrew Uchendu is the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), a major stakeholder in the party, and a renowned grassroot politician in Rivers State.

Article by Muhammed Adenowo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity Resign as Petroleum Minister - Fayose to Buharibullet
2 El-Rufai 5 punches Kaduna Governor threw at Atikubullet
3 PDP Party reacts to emergence of factionbullet

Related Articles

Fresh PDP What you should know about new party faction
Buhari PDP says President wants to be the sole candidate in 2019
Pulse Opinion Why does Nigeria need 67 political parties?
PDP Opposition advises aggrieved members to explore internal mechanism
PDP To APC 1,500 members defect to in Lagos
Fuel Scarcity Resign as Petroleum Minister - Fayose to Buhari

Politics

Why does Nigeria need 67 political parties?
Peoples Democratic Party This is the worst Christmas ever - PDP
Atiku, 2019 and that love letter from Okonkwo
Opinion Atiku, 2019 and that love letter from Okonkwo
Group says INEC is working for PDP in Kogi
Yahaya Bello Group says INEC is working for PDP in Kogi
Why does Nigeria need 67 political parties?
Ekiti Election PDP wins 16 LG chairmanship, 177 councillorship seats in poll