Home > News > Politics >

Oyegun holds crisis meeting with Buhari after Tinubu's criticism

Buhari Oyegun holds crisis meeting with President after Tinubu's criticism

Odigie-Oyegun held a meeting with the president to discuss Tinubu's allegations.

  • Published:
Oyegun holds crisis meeting with Buhari after Tinubu's criticism play

President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun held a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 23, 2018, in the wake of the allegations made against him by the party's National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

In the scathing letter that was brought to light on Thursday, February 22, Tinubu accused Odigie-Oyegun of sabotaging his efforts to unite the feuding members of the party ahead of the 2019 election.

Odigie-Oyegun arrived at the Presidential Villa around 3pm and left at about 3.50pm, without speaking top State House correspondents.

Reason for Tinubu's letter

On February 6, President Buhari directed Tinubu to lead a reconciliation process to resolve disagreements among party members.

The president instructed him to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts in the party that will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation.

According to Tinubu's letter, Oyegun has become an active opposition to the goals of his task.

"Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of the APC," he wrote.

The meeting with Buhari is believed to be an opportunity for Odigie-Oyegun to respond to the concerns Tinubu expressed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Remi Tinubu 3 shades Asiwaju's wife threw at Buharibullet
2 Buhari President shares laugh with Fayose, Obasanjo at Council meetingbullet
3 Fela Durotoye Motivational speaker will run for President in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Tinubu APC leader insults party chairman Odigie-Oyegun
Remi Tinubu 3 shades Asiwaju's wife threw at Buhari
Tinubu APC chieftain's wife, Oluremi, says party 'trashed' him after 2015 victory
El-Rufai APC suspends Kaduna Governor for 6 months
Tinubu, Oyegun All the times Timi Frank advised APC against looming crisis
Sani Sha’aban Party strength depends on crisis resolution – APC chieftain
Shehu Sani APC doomed if Tinubu fails
APC Leaders Tinubu to meet Buhari in Daura today

Politics

Oyegun responds to Tinubu's criticism
Oyegun APC Chairman responds to Tinubu's criticism
Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is too soon for him
Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is too soon for him
Buhari has failed, still Nigeria's best option - Balarabe Musa
Buhari President has failed, still Nigeria's best option - Balarabe Musa
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 23, 2018]