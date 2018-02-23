news

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun held a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 23, 2018, in the wake of the allegations made against him by the party's National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

In the scathing letter that was brought to light on Thursday, February 22, Tinubu accused Odigie-Oyegun of sabotaging his efforts to unite the feuding members of the party ahead of the 2019 election.

Odigie-Oyegun arrived at the Presidential Villa around 3pm and left at about 3.50pm, without speaking top State House correspondents.

Reason for Tinubu's letter

On February 6, President Buhari directed Tinubu to lead a reconciliation process to resolve disagreements among party members.

The president instructed him to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts in the party that will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation.

According to Tinubu's letter, Oyegun has become an active opposition to the goals of his task.

"Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of the APC," he wrote.

The meeting with Buhari is believed to be an opportunity for Odigie-Oyegun to respond to the concerns Tinubu expressed.