House of Reps member, Adams Jagaba dumps APC for PDP

The lawmaker said he left the APC following his suspension from the party at the state level.

  • Published:
Adams Jagaba play

Adams Jagaba

(Daily Post)
The member representing Kachia/Kagarko, Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Adams Jagaba has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Jagaba formally announced the defection in his letter to the House of Representatives at Wednesday's plenary.

He said that the party suspended him for being vocal against the killing of innocent Nigerians across the country.

"My unwarranted suspension by the party because I was vocal against the killings in the state and across the country made me to take that decision," he said.

