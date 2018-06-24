Here's the list of elected executives of the APC

news

Nigeria's governing party, the APC, has announced the list of its new executive members, following its two-day national convention.

Chairman of the convention committee, Abubakar Badaru, announced the results and elected officials on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at the Eagle Square venue of the convention.

Recall that on Saturday, Adams Oshiomhole was named as the new APC Chairman after all other contenders for the position stepped down for the former Edo governor.

During the announcement, Badaru said: “We have accredited 6800 delegates for the convention and starting with the ex official South East

“I announced yesterday 18 positions unopposed. And later with the intervention of the leaders, another eight positions became unopposed making 26.”

Below are the names of the newly elected officials or National Working Committee (NWC) members of the APC.

Chairman--Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

Nduka Ayongo – ex-officio south-south

Aminu Tumnaga- zonal woman leader

Blessing Onuhua- zonal woman leader south-east

David Okumba – zonal secretary south-south

Zuera Bakare- zonal woman leader north-west

John Uwede – zonal secretary south-east

Timothy Amah- zonal organising secretary south-east

Femi Ibedeyi – zonal organising secretary south-west

Ade Fadileri – zonal organising secretary south-south

Shuaibu Abdulrahman – zonal organising secretary north-east

Gabriel Osuori – zonal youth leader south-south

Onyeka Osimeka- zonal youth leader south-east

Laoke Olanrewaju – zonal youth leader south-west

Abubakar Sa’adu – zonal youth leader north-west

Kasim Bello Maigari – zonal youth leader north-east

John Uwede – zonal secretary south-east

Timothy Amah- zonal organising secretary south-east

Femi Ibedeyi – zonal organising secretary south-west

Ade Fadileri – zonal organising secretary south-south

Shuaibu Abdulrahman – zonal organising secretary north-east

Gabriel Osuori – zonal youth leader south-south

Onyeka Osimeka- zonal youth leader south-east

Laoke Olanrewaju – zonal youth leader south-west

Abubakar Sa’adu – zonal youth leader north-west

Kasim Bello Maigari – zonal youth leader north-east

Afeez Bolaji – deputy national youth leader

Abubakar Shuaib- national youth leader

Onye – deputy national woman leader

Salamatu Umar – national woman leader

George Mohgalu- national auditor

Bolaji Abdullahi – national publicity secretary

Sunday Chukuma- deputy national financial secretary

Adamu Fanda- national treasurer

Ado Oguta – deputy legal adviser

Hillary Ekpe- national vice-chairman south-south

Emmanuel Omachukwu – national vice-chairman south-east

National vice chairman north west- Inuwa Abdulkadir

Deputy national auditor- Isah Mabuchu

Deputy national secretary – Victor

National vice chairman northeast- Mustapha Salisu.

Deputy national chairman north- Lawal Shuaibu

National Organising Secretary – Emma Ebediro

The announcement of other executive members was still ongoing when this report was filed.